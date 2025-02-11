4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: Five international commitments announced to enhance future of civil aviation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Today, the 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 kicked off in Abu Dhabi, alongside the inaugural UAE initiative, the "Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace," held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. The event was attended by 1,500 participants, including more than 35 ministers responsible for air transport and aviation, along with civil aviation directors from 193 countries. The event spans three days, from February 10 to 12.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), opened the first day's activities with a speech in which he highlighted the UAE's commitment to supporting all international efforts aimed at transitioning to a sustainable aviation system. He added: “The large international presence at the 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium and the first edition of the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace represents a continuation of the UAE's journey in leading the global dialogue on the future of sustainable aviation.”

He emphasised that the UAE, guided by the vision of its leadership, places innovation and sustainability at the core of its aviation development strategy. The country continues to develop advanced solutions based on integrating artificial intelligence in air traffic management, enhancing passenger experience, and adopting technologies that contribute to reducing carbon emissions, reflecting its commitment to fostering a smarter, safer, and more sustainable aviation system. He also noted that this approach aligns with the UAE's vision for a future of aviation that is capable of addressing tomorrow's challenges.

He added: “The path to sustainable aviation requires more than just adopting technology or establishing regulatory frameworks; it requires shared responsibility and international cooperation. The UAE's initiative, the 'Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace,' is a crucial step towards achieving a shared international vision for decarbonising the sector, as it provides an environment conducive to partnerships and collaboration to develop solutions that will shape the future of our industry.”

During his opening speech, ICAO President Salvatore Sciacchitano praised the UAE for organising and hosting the 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium and for its ongoing efforts to drive international initiatives toward sustainability in the civil aviation sector. He stressed the importance of enhancing international cooperation in civil aviation, pointing out that the concept of "leaving no country behind" is no longer just an initiative within ICAO but has been incorporated as a strategic goal in the organisation’s 2026-2050 strategy, making it a formal commitment requiring sustained financial and technical support from member states and industrial partners.

He also noted that the organisation had received $25 million from member states to enhance capacity building and support the implementation of international standards, stressing the importance of directing these resources according to the priorities and needs of the sector to ensure maximum benefit.

Sciacchitano highlighted the role of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, in reshaping the regulatory and operational landscape and called for these technologies to be directed to serve the future of aviation.

In conclusion, he emphasised the need to intensify efforts to address climate change and enhance environmental sustainability, referring to the recently agreed global framework for aviation fuel to support achieving the sector's environmental goals. He added, “We are committed to moving forward in this direction and implementing the agreed-upon goals to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality in the sector.”

On the first day, an agreement was signed between the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to cooperate on the "Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Aviation Award," which aims to support scientific research and development in alternative fuel production, a critical component for the future sustainability of the aviation sector. The award is valued at one million Dollars and will be distributed to winners from research centers, universities, and educational institutions.

The agreement was signed by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, and Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General of ICAO. The signing ceremony was attended by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the GCAA, and Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of ICAO.

In addition, five international commitments were announced to enhance the future of civil aviation, including:

-Ely El Veirick, Minister of Equipment and Transport of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, signed the Project Document with the Islamic Republic of Mauritania for the Development of a Civil Aviation Master Plan.

-Abdulsalam Hamid, Minister of Transport of Yemen, signed the Management Service Agreement.

-Rieko Nakayama, Assistant Vice Minister for International Aviation in Japan, presented the Resource Mobilisation Pledge Letter from Japan a commitment letter to support capacity-building activities and project implementation in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

-Talgat Lastayev, Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, signed the Letter of Intent regarding the development of a Civil Aviation Master Plan with Kazakhstan

-Cary price the Director General of Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority, signed a Management Service Agreement.

The agenda for the first day also included a ministerial session, featuring Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of ICAO, Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General of ICAO, and Ministers and Directors General of Civil Aviation Authorities from member states.

The session focused on three main topics: Aviation's Impact on Economic and Societal Goals, Balancing Growth and Sustainability in Aviation, Strengthening Implementation Support for Resource-Constrained States.

