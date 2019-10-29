UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4th International Parliament Of Tolerance And Peace Convenes In Ethiopia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

4th International Parliament of Tolerance and Peace convenes in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) The 4th session of the International Parliament of Tolerance and Peace kicked off today in Addis Ababa.

In his opening remark, Speaker of the House of Peoples Representatives of Ethiopia, Tagesse Chaffo, said, "We should act now to create an ethical society in this new era of globalisation and work together for global peace."

"Ethiopia is undertaking reform programmes aimed to establish peace in the Horn of Africa region," he added.

President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, attended the meeting along with Mohammed Salem Ahmed Mussaad Al Rashidi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia.

Al Jarwan congratulated Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed on winning the 2019 Nobel Peace prize and thanked the government of Ethiopia for its warm welcome and hospitality.

He explored the essential role played by the media in promoting the core values of tolerance and peace, accentuating the importance of employing all possible tools to establish tolerance around the globe.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Parliament UAE Addis Ababa Salem Ethiopia 2019 Media All Government

Recent Stories

US, China, Russia Press for Renewed Afghan Peace T ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister stresses for enduring political sol ..

1 hour ago

JUI-F's Azadi March hit Kashmir cause: Asad Umer

1 hour ago

Chilean President Replaces Key Ministers Amid Nati ..

1 hour ago

Reconciliation committee to meet soon to revolve s ..

1 hour ago

Modern sport complex at cost of Rs 3b to be establ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.