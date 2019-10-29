4th International Parliament of Tolerance and Peace convenes in Ethiopia

(@FahadShabbir)

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) The 4th session of the International Parliament of Tolerance and Peace kicked off today in Addis Ababa.

In his opening remark, Speaker of the House of Peoples Representatives of Ethiopia, Tagesse Chaffo, said, "We should act now to create an ethical society in this new era of globalisation and work together for global peace."

"Ethiopia is undertaking reform programmes aimed to establish peace in the Horn of Africa region," he added.

President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, attended the meeting along with Mohammed Salem Ahmed Mussaad Al Rashidi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia.

Al Jarwan congratulated Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed on winning the 2019 Nobel Peace prize and thanked the government of Ethiopia for its warm welcome and hospitality.

He explored the essential role played by the media in promoting the core values of tolerance and peace, accentuating the importance of employing all possible tools to establish tolerance around the globe.