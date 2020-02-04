4th National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival opens in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) The 4th edition of National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival 2020 began today at the Dubai Festival City Marina.

The festival, which was organised by the Ministry of Education and coincides with UAE Innovation Month, will end on 8th February.

The launch was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, and several other officials, along with education experts and students.

During the launch, Al Hammadi delivered a speech stressing that the event is an opportunity to share innovative academic ambitions and visions, noting that it coincides with UAE Innovation Month.

He also pointed out that the UAE is welcoming the new year by allocating a month to innovation, which will help national authorities and institutions to adopt advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, AI, and educational progress trends, affirming that the UAE’s related efforts are part of its preparations for the next 50 years.

"When we address policies and legislation related to community empowerment through future skills and innovation, the first thing to think about is the education sector and the role of Emirati schools in promoting the required principles and tools, to build an innovative school community and perform their other key roles, such as shaping the personalities and awareness of students and promoting ethics and good morals," Al Hammadi added.

He stated, "The UAE has realised the importance of innovation and is aware of its role and direct impact on the strength and excellence of the community. Therefore, it has drafted national strategies, programmes and plans that aim to promote innovation among the community and create an environment that supports government innovation at institutional and individual levels. The UAE ranked first in Arab Region Global Innovation Index, GII, and 37th globally."