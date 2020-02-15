4th Public Policy Forum kicks off tomorrow under the theme ‘Agile Government: Becoming Future-Proof’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) The fourth edition of the UAE Public Policy Forum, UAE PPF 2020, kicks off tomorrow (Monday) at the InterContinental Dubai – Festival City, where it is set to take place over the course of two days on February 17-18, 2020.

This year’s edition is organised in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, MBRCGI, and bears the theme ‘Agile Government: Becoming Future-Proof’.

The Forum presents an ideal platform for exploring agile policymaking practices that are compatible with current economic, social, and environmental developments, as well as to lay the foundations for agile, future-ready governments, in accordance with a clear-cut vision for the future. The event brings together local and international experts and policy and decision makers to exchange visions and strategies, establish partnerships, enhance cooperation, and come up with solutions to address the challenges likely to face the governments of the future.

Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, MBRSG’s Executive President, said: "The UAE Public Policy Forum has firmly established itself as a leading global platform over the past few years. This year’s edition boasts an extensive agenda of discussions, covering a myriad topics related to governments and their preparations to meet the challenges of the future."

"Over the course of two days, experts, policymakers, and researchers will discuss the latest and most notable trends in the global efforts to forecast the future and outline pragmatic steps in preparation for it.

This, in turn, helps implement the visions and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to begin preparing for the next fifty years," Al Marri added.

The UAE Public Policy Forum welcomes a host of high-profile attendees, most notably, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chief Executive Officer of Alliances for Global Sustainability; Abdulla bin Touq, Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Dr Saeed Al Matrooshi, CEO, Secretary General of the Ajman Executive Council; Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Director General for Strategy and Innovation at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Sonny Leong, CBE, Chief Executive at the UK’s Civil Service College; Daniel Gerson, Head of Public Employment and Management at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, OECD; and Marten Kaevats, National Digital Advisor for the Government Office of Estonia.

The fourth edition of the Forum focuses on six main themes, namely, Agile Government & Skills for Success, Soft Power, Happiness and Wellbeing, Resilience, Future Foresight, and Adaptability to International business environment.

Previous editions of the UAE Public Policy Forum welcomed more than 2,000 visitors from around the world, exploring over 50 topics with 135 international speakers, and registering more than 16 million interactions on social media.