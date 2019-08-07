4th September launch date for new Children’s Library, Theatre at Al Hosn’s Cultural Foundation

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced that the opening of the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library and a new theatre at the Cultural Foundation, will take place on 4th September 2019.

The launch of these two assets follows an extensive investment in rehabilitating the Cultural Foundation, as part of the development of the Al Hosn cultural site in downtown Abu Dhabi. The library and theatre will provide additional learning and performance spaces for the city and going forward will play a major role in Abu Dhabi’s programme of cultural events.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "For decades now, the Cultural Foundation has held a position of great significance to the Abu Dhabi community that transcends its physical presence and heritage value.

"It is a landmark of cultural and societal prominence, which both connects us with our national heritage and allows us to explore contemporary creative practices through a variety of programmes designed for all ages. The completion of its refurbishment marks a new chapter for the emirate’s cultural scene, and it is our hope that the addition of the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library and the renovation of the theatre will empower our society, through the tools of education, professional development and artistic expression, for many years to come," he added.

The Abu Dhabi Children’s Library is spread over three floors, with the 5,250 square metre facility divided into several age-appropriate, social spaces.

Designed with inspiration from pop-up books in mind, the library boasts several three-dimensional learning and play spaces in which children can physically immerse themselves to become part of a story. Featuring exciting and colourful designs, each floor has a different design concept reflecting the rich and diverse landscapes of the UAE. The library is expected to become a valuable resource for school groups, young people and families from across the emirate.

Meanwhile, the Cultural Foundation’s renovated 900-seat theatre will showcase world-class contemporary, popular and home-grown performing arts, including music, dance, and theatre, in the heart of the city.

The theatre will be a prime venue for performing arts in Abu Dhabi and will host a year-round artistic programme dedicated to families and youth. Upcoming events include headline performances and premieres such as Naseer Shamma and the 2350 BC Orchestra, "One Hundred and One Nights" by the Caracalla Dance Theatre, the "Artist of Arabs" Mohammed Abdo, and a special performance by the Emirati pop star Mehad Hamad.

The theatre is set to become a hub for artistic talent from across the region and will be a welcome platform for the UAE’s musicians, performers and actors. A full programme of upcoming performances will be released at a later date.

"In an environment that utilises edutainment and effective ways of learning, these two major new components will contribute greatly towards our mission of establishing the Al Hosn site as a significant cultural destination which engages residents and visitors alike. Al Hosn is a key part of our mission to support the younger generations and engage them with the UAE’s rich national heritage and with all aspects of global culture, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a cultural capital for the middle East," Al Mubarak concluded.

Al Hosn cultural site is home to the Cultural Foundation, a cherished historical and cultural landmark which embodies Sheikh Zayed’s vision to nurture cultural consciousness and the identity of a modern nation. With the addition of the Children’s Library, the Foundation fosters its position and legacy as the UAE’s first and most accessible cultural centre dedicated to learning and creativity which encompasses a theatre, a library, and a visual arts centre.

Located in downtown Abu Dhabi, Al Hosn is the original urban block of the city and comprises Qasr Al Hosn fort, the Cultural Foundation, the historic National Consultative Council building and the House of Artisans. Today, it is considered an urban monument that reflects the evolution of Abu Dhabi to one of the world's most magnificent, modern cities, and is emblematic of the proud cultural heritage of the UAE, bringing to life the rich fabric of its history, people and traditions.