4th Sharjah International Booksellers Conference opens tomorrow with 661 participants from 94 countries

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) SHARJAH, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – The fourth edition of the Sharjah International Booksellers Conference will commence tomorrow (Monday) at the Sharjah Expo Centre, bringing together over 661 booksellers, publishers and distributors from 94 countries to exchange expertise, explore industry trends, and expand their professional networks.



Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), this year’s conference reflects significant growth in both scale and thematic breadth. Attendees will delve into pressing issues facing the publishing and distribution industries, assess emerging global challenges and opportunities, and participate in discussions to shape the sector's future. The programme also provides a strategic environment for forging partnerships and exploring avenues for innovation and sustainable growth.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, will deliver the opening keynote address. She will reflect on the conference’s achievements to date, highlight the importance of international collaboration in shaping the future of publishing, and reaffirm the vital role of distributors in making knowledge accessible across the globe.

The opening day will include a panel discussion with Renato Salvetti, CEO, Messaggerie Libri, Italy, with Porter Anderson, Editor-in-Chief, Publishing Perspectives. It will be followed by a session featuring Serban Radu and Nicoleta Jordan, co-founders of Romania’s leading bookshop chain, Carturesti.

On the second day, the programme will open with a keynote address from Michael Busch, founder of Germany’s Thalia bookstores, who will explore the evolution of Europe’s publishing and distribution landscape, shifting consumer behaviours, and emerging business opportunities.

During the event, PublisHer, a platform for promoting and assisting female publishers, will host panel discussions and expert-led workshops focused on pressing issues in the sector.

Female leaders will also share their professional journeys and guide the next generation of industry professionals.

Ajay Mago, OM Books, India, will lead the "AI for Booksellers: Enhancing Discovery, Sales & Operations" session, exploring how artificial intelligence can support key aspects of the bookselling business. Kristine Pikenena will present "Working with Instagram and Book Bloggers," offering guidance on effective collaboration with social media influencers in the book space. Fernando Pascal will delve into "Data Management for Booksellers," focusing on best practices for handling and leveraging data. Steve Jones will deliver a session titled "Diversifying Your Bookshop’s Offerings," examining strategies to broaden a bookshop’s product range.

Rome Quezada will lead the session "What Are ‘Coffee Table’ Books and How Can They Build a New Community?" highlighting their potential in engaging readers. Maddalena Fossombroni will speak on "The Literary Festival Effect: Catalyzing Culture and Community," addressing the wider cultural impact of literary events. Rodrigo Larrubia, Libreria Luces, Spain, will conduct the "Workshop on Developing and Managing Book Clubs," offering practical insights for fostering community engagement. Elena Martínez Blanco, Librería Serendipias, Spain, will present "How Bookstores Can Encourage Reading Among Children and Teens," focusing on youth readership initiatives.

Harriet Vocking, Supadu, UK, will offer expert advice in "Building an E-Commerce Business: How to Add Value to Your Bookshop and Be Sustainable at the Same Time," while Jeremy Cammy, Rock the Bus Productions, Canada, will lead "Running Successful Events in Bookstores," sharing proven approaches for event planning and execution.

