5 civilians injured after Houthi missile falls in Jazan

JAZAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) Five people were injured on Saturday after a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia fell in Jazan, southwestern Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, said.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the Civil Defence directorate in Jazan region, Col.

Mohammed bin Yahya Al Ghamdi, said, "the directorate had received a report about the fall of a military projectile launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia from inside Yemeni territory toward one of the border villages in Al-Harath governorate in Jazan region."

Al Ghamdi added the missile damaged civilian property protected under international humanitarian law and three vehicles.

He said the five civilians who were lightly injured by shrapnel were taken to hospital and are in a stable condition.