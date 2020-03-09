UrduPoint.com
5 Emirati Women Employees Of ENOC Group Complete Leadership Programme At Scotland Summer School

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) Five Emirati women from the ENOC Group, completed a four-week multicultural leadership academic programme at the Scotland Summer school in Dundee, accredited by the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

The employees, Fatima Saleh Alichla, Hind Al Shamsi, Marwa Abdulla, Amna Banihashem and Naaima Al Falasi, all attended the programme to learn about diverse subjects including civilisational dialogue, Scottish history and culture, leadership, management and Scottish politics.

They were part of the fourth batch of Emirati employees to participate in the programme, which concluded on 21st February, 2020.

The initiative was also aimed at challenging and expanding the intellectual skills and approach of Emirati women working at ENOC, enabling pro-active engagement with students from other cultures, designed to empower them with the knowledge and skills required for active multicultural links.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "On behalf of the ENOC Group, we would like to thank H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, for his forward-thinking vision towards the Al-Maktoum College of Higher education for giving this opportunity to our employees.

"

"At the ENOC Group, we believe in building a future-ready workforce that can create innovative solutions to overcome problems. Our young talented Emiratis are the business leaders of tomorrow and we remain committed to providing the necessary tools, training and opportunities to further enhance their skills," Al Falasi added.

The programme allows students to immerse themselves in an exciting cultural exchange with course topics including Multiculturalism, Globalisation and Muslims, Leadership and Management, Civilisational Dialogue and Ethics, and Diversity and Entrepreneurship. Till date, the ENOC Group has sponsored 14 students to attend the programme.

As a national oil company, the ENOC Group invests in initiatives to support talented Emiratis in the energy sector, including partnerships with universities, as well as introducing training and development modules to elevate local talent.

