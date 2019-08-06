UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Insurance Firms Sign Up On DIFC-based Blockchain Platform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 03:45 PM

5 insurance firms sign up on DIFC-based blockchain platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) Five major regional insurance companies have signed on to Addenda's integrated blockchin platform.

Based at Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Addenda is an InsurTech firm that uses distributed ledger technology to streamline processes between insurance companies.

With the global InsurTech market revenue valued at US$533 million in 2018 and expected to reach over $1 billion by 2023, numerous UAE and middle East-based insurance firms are recognising the potential of this fast-growing sector.

Aman Insurance, Al Wathba Insurance, National Takaful Company (Watania), Noor Takaful and Oriental Insurance are the first companies to adopt Addenda’s technology, demonstrating the first use-case for a blockchain transaction in the regional insurance industry.

Peyman Al Awadhi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the DIFC Authority, said, "When the DIFC set out to develop its comprehensive FinTech ecosystem, of which InsurTech is a key component, our mission was to establish a space where the world’s leading financial institutions could engage with innovative entrepreneurs developing cutting-edge technologies.

"

For his part, Addenda COO of Addenda Karim Davis Dib, said, "Our relationship with the DIFC provided a pathway to securing overall support from the region's financial institutions. This is only the beginning of our insurance blockchain journey, and we look forward to achieving the next stage of success."

The significant push for the advancement of digital technology is part of the DIFC’s ongoing efforts to shape the future of finance in MEASA, and to unlock the potential of FinTech and InsurTech in the region.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Dubai Company 2018 Market From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler pardons 73 inmates

1 hour ago

Russia arms depot fire leaves one missing, thousan ..

59 minutes ago

Six young women abducted in Faisalabad

1 hour ago

Mango festival to help enhance export to Chinese m ..

1 hour ago

Civil society demands to formulate policy for spec ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.