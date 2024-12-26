5-magnitude earthquake hits northwest Colombia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) An earthquake measuring 5 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Valdivia town, northwest Colombia.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the epicentre of the earthquake occurred 15 km from Valdivia town, at a depth of 70 km.

There have been no reports of casualties or material damage due to the earthquake.