5-magnitude Earthquake Hits Northwest Colombia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 11:15 AM
BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) An earthquake measuring 5 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Valdivia town, northwest Colombia.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the epicentre of the earthquake occurred 15 km from Valdivia town, at a depth of 70 km.
There have been no reports of casualties or material damage due to the earthquake.
