5 more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Protection announced the full recovery of a further five people from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 17.

The Ministry said in a statement today that the individuals - three Emiratis, an Egyptian and a Moroccan - are now "symptom-free" after receiving the necessary health treatment in hospital.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE’s handling of the cases, from diagnosis until recovery, reflects the strength of its health care system, thanks to the support of the leadership and its concern to provide the highest levels of health care for all.

It added that infected individuals are being dealt with according to the highest health standards, and are kept under close observation and the care of specialised medical teams that conform to the standards of the World Health Organisation, until they make a full recovery.