5 UAE Ambassadors sworn-in before Mohammed bin Rashid

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) Five new UAE Ambassadors to brotherly and friendly countries were sworn in on Thursday before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.