50 additional jobs eyed for UAE Nationals at Etihad Rail in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2019) Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway, has launched a new training and employment programme, as part of the company’s continuous commitment to support Emiratisation.

Etihad Rail is a positive contributor to the UAE government’s initiative to employ its citizens in a meaningful and efficient manner in both the public and private sector, by continuing to create jobs and provide the necessary training, development programmes and vocational guidance as a way of encouraging employment among citizens, boosting their opportunities in the job market, and empowering them to make a significant contribution to the UAE economy.

As one of the steps involved in Etihad Rail’s Emiratisation programme, the contractors and joint venture partners working on the Design and Build elements of Stage Two of the Pan-Emirates railway network will train and hire fifty suitably qualified UAE nationals in various disciplines and fields in the industry.

Speaking on the project, Saeed Al Ahbabi, Chief Corporate Support Officer at Etihad Rail, said, "We are very proud to be opening up 50 additional job opportunities to Emirati employees through our local partners, in line with the directives of our Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Executive Council Member and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court. As of today, approximately 80 percent of our higher management structure is Emirati. Now that Stage Two of the national project is under way, we shall be recruiting from across all seven Emirates and the training, followed by suitable employment, will equip each one of them technically and professionally to facilitate their growth, enable them to become leading proponents of the transport and infrastructure industry.

"

Al Ahbabi added, "The main goal of the programme is to provide UAE national engineers with the necessary experience to implement strategic projects. It complements Etihad Rail’s existing employment, training and development strategies to recruit and develop UAE Nationals, ensuring that they become the leaders of tomorrow. Further opportunities and initiatives in support of Emiratisation will be introduced in the future as the national railway project progresses."

For this latest initiative, Etihad Rail will be recruiting male and female university graduates with majors in engineering for three-year training programme that will equip them with global certification on completion.

Etihad Rail’s contractors will be required to submit a detailed training scheme proposal within 30 days of receiving their notice to proceed, and employment of the trainees must commence within three months.

The Emirati trainees will be constantly assessed according to their Personal Development Plans which will be formalised within 60 days of placement. The plan will support various aspects of trainee development, including design, project management, quality assurance, quality control, construction, stakeholder management, contract management and HSE skills.