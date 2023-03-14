UrduPoint.com

50% Discount On COVID-19 Fines Effective From March 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 01:45 PM

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution today announced a 50 percent discount on penalties imposed for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Effective as of 15th March, the decision - which will last for two months - includes all the unpaid violations committed during the pandemic.

The Emergency Prosecution called for benefiting from the reduction decision and promptly paying the fines via the websites and smart apps of the Ministry of Interior and police commands at the state level.

Related Topics

Police March All From

Recent Stories

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

54 seconds ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

59 minutes ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

2 hours ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.