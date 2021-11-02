50 Dutch companies arrive on a trade mission to the UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) The Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Tom de Bruijn, arrived in the UAE on Tuesday, leading a 50 Dutch company representatives.

The Minister wants to "make new partners for solving global challenges and deepen relations with existing partners in the UAE and broader Gulf region," a press release by the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands said.

There are more than 350 Dutch companies operating in the UAE, the press release explained, adding, "they often use the UAE as a base for the rest of the Gulf region."

"Under the motto 'Uniting Water, Energy and Food,' the trade mission aims to bring together companies, both in the UAE and the Netherlands, that have a common interest in a sustainable and livable urban environment, and explore the nexus between water, energy and food."

Tom de Bruijn said, "Our challenges include managing water, transitioning to sustainable energy and ensuring food security.

These issues are a global concern and particularly pressing in the Gulf, where countries rely on food imports, energy demand is high and water scarcity is growing. By sharing insights and innovations with each other, we can rethink the way we use these scarce resources and create a sustainable future for us all."

The trade mission will present sustainable water solutions from wastewater management and desalination to water storage and transportation projects. Delegates from the energy sectors will offer potential sustainable energy solutions such as innovative technologies to increase energy efficiency and offshore wind and solar energy projects.

The mission will also bring sustainable food solutions, such as vertical farming, urban horticulture, greenhouse technology and agrologistics projects.

The Netherlands is the second largest exporter of food in the world.