50 Humanitarian Projects Carried Out In Uganda, Tanzania: Dar Al Ber

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 03:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) A delegation representing Dar Al Ber has visited 50 charitable and humanitarian projects carried out by the charity organisation in Uganda and Tanzania.

Donations from UAE-based benefactors assisted some 300 orphans in Uganda and 240 orphans in Tanzania, Dar Al Ber explained, adding that a delegation representing the body visited the two countries to monitor its projects.

The delegation was represented by AbdulKarim Ja’afar AlHassan, Director of the Department of Orphans and Families’ Sponsorship, and Ali Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of the Society Branch in Ras Al Khaimah.

Al Shehhi explained that the aim of the visit is to follow up on Dar Al Ber's humanitarian projects in the two countries as part of the annual follow-up plan for the project sector and to meet with the partners of Dar Al Ber around the world.

