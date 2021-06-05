UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50% Increase In New Establishments Registered In MoHRE From January To April: Al Hamli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 03:45 PM

50% increase in new establishments registered in MoHRE from January to April: Al Hamli

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has announced a 50 percent increase in new establishments that opened a registry in the ministry during the first four months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019.

During that period, the number increased from 17,701 in 2019 to 26,609 establishments in 2021, with expectations that the number will increase to reach 65,000 by the end of 2021, an indication of the continuous growth of the labour market and the business cycle in the UAE.

Al Hamli stressed that the continuous growth in the labour market and economic activities are supported by the economic stimulus package offered by the UAE government and local governments during the past months.

Despite the pandemic, the UAE has maintained its position as one of the most important labour markets that attract a considerable number of talents, entrepreneurs and investors from the middle East and the world.

The country has adopted a wide range of decisions and procedures to provide the necessary support for the labour market and enhance the business environment, as well as provide financial and administrative support packages to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Same Middle East 2019 Market From Government Labour

Recent Stories

World Environment Day: World Aims To Restore Ecosy ..

2 minutes ago

Target of 10 billion tree tsunami drive to be achi ..

8 minutes ago

Armed Attack in Northern Burkina Faso Claims 11 Li ..

8 minutes ago

China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine approved for emer ..

10 minutes ago

Pandemic must remain highest priority for resilien ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Help Qatar in Preparing for FIFA W ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.