5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

NUKUʻALOFA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Tonga Islands in the South Pacific today.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred 173 kilometres southeast of Pangai at a depth of 10 kilometres.

No reports of human or material damage have been received.

Tonga is located northwest of New Zealand and Australia and is an archipelago comprising 176 scattered islands in the South Pacific, of which only 52 are inhabited.