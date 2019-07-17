UrduPoint.com
50% Of ‘Household Income And Expenditure Survey 2019' Completed: FCSA

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 10:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA, announced the completion of 50 percent of the ‘Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2019' ,in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development and local statistics centres.

The survey covers more than 20,500 households across the country in the largest socio-economic statistical project.

The latest statistics from the team managing the project show that 89 percent of families that were contacted responded to the survey during the first half of the current year, amounting to 9,628 families.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, highlighted the importance of encouraging families to participate in the survey while pointing out that the project is part of the strategic goals of the Ministry of Community Development, and the directives of the country’s leadership to achieve sustainable economic development and social advancement.

She added that the survey’s results will help the country develop a wellbeing strategy, through accurate and recent data on the levels of income and spending of families around the country, which will create a related database and enable decision-makers to launch appropriate policies and social initiatives with relevant government authorities and private sector institutions.

The survey will also enable the country to raise the living standards of individuals and families, and provide education, health and housing, proving that the UAE is moving forward to become a happy country, she said in conclusion.

The survey will help extract more than 115 indicators such as the basket of goods and services, consumer price indices, cost of living index, and price indices to help assess the level, direction and structure of the economic well-being of families.

The survey also provides accurate information on the demographic, social and economic characteristics on the components of society, including gender, age, nationality, educational level, marital status, labor force, occupation, economic activity, employment status and others. The survey helps to update the base years of statistical indicators, such as inflation rates, as the periodicity of survey implementation extends to five years, providing seasonal coverage of household income and expenditure rates.

Approximately 450 field operators, consisting of observers, supervisors, researchers and experts spread across all emirates, will be working on the project.

