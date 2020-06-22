UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50% Of Sharjah Government Employees To Return To Offices: SDHR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 07:15 PM

50% of Sharjah government employees to return to offices: SDHR

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) Under the directives of the Sharjah Executive Council, the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, SDHR, has announced that up to half of the Sharjah Government employees will be allowed to return to their workplaces from Sunday, 28th June, 2020, to strengthen government work and gradually return employees to their workplaces.

The circular issued in this regard specified that the return of 50 percent of employees to the workplaces includes the departments and entities that are willing to receive this percentage of employees and implement this decision. All departments and institutions should be ready to welcome 50 percent of their employees as of Sunday, 5th July 2020.

The circular states that categories mentioned in the previously issued Circular No. (9) of 2020 will continue to be exempted. This applies to those employees working on remote systems in the government departments and institutions, such as pregnant employees, those with disabilities, employees with chronic diseases and weak immune systems, in addition to those from the age group of people over 60 years, as well as females who have children enrolled in education from the ninth grade or less.

The circular also indicates that medical tests, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, would be conducted on the employees returning to work.

The SDHR has stressed the importance of taking all the necessary precautions and complying with social distancing rules among employees, emphasising the need to determine the number of auditors, compliance with safety rules and procedures, to ensure the safety of employees and auditors.

Commenting on this, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of SHRD, confirmed that the decision is being implemented on the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as part of the comprehensive plan for the gradual return to normal life in the Emirate of Sharjah, following all the precautionary measures.

Expressing his appreciation to all of the government entities and the employees who have made tremendous efforts to ensure team spirit and helped to overcome this crisis, he concluded that all the government employees have proven their full capabilities to work remotely. He has also lauded the emirate’s approach to keeping up with all the developments of the consequences of the epidemic globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

Related Topics

Education Sharjah June July Sunday 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches mob ..

2 minutes ago

1464 new COVID-19 cases detected, 14 more patients ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

2 minutes ago

Construction work of Manshera-Thakot section of CP ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

2 minutes ago

PTI govt provided Rs 56bln tax relief to corona-hi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.