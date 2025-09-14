50 UAE Chief AI Officers embark on visit to major US technology firms

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office in collaboration with Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, is organising a pioneering visit for 50 Chief AI Officers from across Federal and local entities to leading US technology companies.

The initiative underscores the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its position as a global model for digital transformation and advancing the adoption of AI in government.

The 10-day visit will provide Chief AI Officers with direct exposure to cutting-edge innovations and emerging technology trends, while fostering the exchange of best practices. The programme also aims to build strong networks with technology leaders, ultimately enhancing government performance and ensuring greater readiness for the future.

The programme includes meetings with leaders and representatives from global technology companies, innovation hubs, and AI experts to explore opportunities for collaboration and shape the future of the sector.

The delegation will visit some of the world’s most prominent companies, including Google, Meta, OpenAI, Palantir, NVIDIA, IBM, Amazon, and microsoft.

The visit reflects the government’s commitment to advancing the objectives of the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, launched in 2017 as part of UAE Centennial 2071, which aims to position the UAE as the best country in the world across all fields.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, affirmed that since the launch of the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy under UAE Centennial 2071, the nation’s leadership has set forth a comprehensive vision to shape the future.

He noted that this visit represents an important milestone in advancing national efforts to strengthen the role of AI, accelerate the adoption of next-generation digital solutions, and forge strategic partnerships with the world’s leading technology companies.

Al Olama added that the initiative underscores the UAE’s position as a global hub for artificial intelligence, highlighting the country’s pioneering experience in harnessing AI to enhance government services, design future-ready policies, and reinforce the presence of its leaders and experts on the international stage.

Mohammed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government and head of the delegation, stated that the visit provides an important platform for Chief AI Officers to engage directly with global technology leaders. He added that the programme enables the exchange of expertise, the development of innovative approaches, and the adoption of best practices that will positively impact the quality of government performance and services.

He further highlighted that visit offers valuable opportunities to gain insight into the strategies of leading international technology companies in AI, and how these capabilities can be applied to further enhance the UAE’s competitiveness and global leadership in future-driven sectors.

The knowledge-focused visit for Chief AI Officers aligns with the UAE Government’s vision, which prioritises investment in human capital, recognising national talent as a cornerstone of the country’s digital development. The initiative is part of broader efforts to position the UAE as a global leader in future readiness.

It also underscores the UAE’s commitment to forging strategic international partnerships that support national objectives and strengthen its leadership in the digital economy and emerging technologies.