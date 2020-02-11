500 individuals to take part in Ajman Run 2020

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) The Ajman Tourism Development Department, ATDD, is organising the Ajman Run 2020, which will be held at Al Zorah on Friday, 14th February, 2020, in collaboration with Al Qudra Sports Management.

Some 500 participants will compete in the run’s 2.5 km, 5 km and 10 km categories at the community sports event.

The total value of the prizes awarded to the winners is approximately AED13,000. With a special category for male and female Emirati runners, the top three winners in each category will be honoured. The first-place winner will be presented with AED1,000, the second-place winner will receive AED600, and the third-place winner will get AED300.

Government departments, private organisations and a variety of community groups will participate in the Ajman Run 2020, as part of the ATDD’s strategy to organise various activities and events in order to diversify Ajman’s tourism offerings.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, ATDD Director-General, said, "Sports, tourism and entertainment programmes in the emirate are being integrated in accordance with the directives and vision of H.

H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of ATDD."

Al Geziry pointed out that Ajman’s vast experience in terms of organising and hosting recreational, sports and cultural events has helped strengthen the emirate’s status as a local and international destination, thus increasing confidence among visitors in Ajman’s tourism offerings.

He added, "We seek to enhance Ajman’s leading status as a unique local, regional and international destination in line with the Ajman Vision 2021, which aims to welcome 800,000 hotel guests per year by 2021."

Previous versions of the Ajman Run have been a great success in terms of participation and public interest, thus underlining the department's success in organising all kinds of events and activities.