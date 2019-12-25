UrduPoint.com
500 Uzbek Public Sector Staff Participate In UAE Workshops

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) The UAE government organised several knowledge sessions and specialist workshops, attended by over 500 government employees from Uzbekistan.

The hosting of the sessions is part of the strategic partnership in government modernisation signed by the two countries.

The UAE government held workshops and knowledge sessions in Dubai and the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, which included training a high-level Uzbek government delegation that recently visited the country, led by Olimjon Turyshev, Uzbekistan Deputy Minister of Innovation and Development.

These sessions focussed on the development mechanisms adopted by the UAE government in various areas of public sector work while the training courses and workshops organised in Tashkent addressed ways of improving the work of services centres.

The workshops also addressed ways of improving the communication and management skills of customer service staff to reinforce their skills, especially in ensuring customer satisfaction and achieving organisational development.

Mohammed bin Taliah, Assistant Director-General for Government Services Sector, stated that the workshops aim to enable Uzbek government officials to develop modern, effective organisational frameworks and government systems that benefit citizens and residents alike. Taliah is also the Assistant Director-General for Corporate Services Sector at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.

During the Uzbek delegation's visit to the UAE, a workshop on the UAE’s model of foreseeing the future took place.

During the workshop, Ibrahim Al Qasim, Director of the Future Administration at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, spoke about the development of government working mechanisms related to proactive foundations, to foresee challenges and develop innovative solutions.

The Uzbek delegation explored the UAE’s experience, as well as its efforts to adopt a strategy to foresee future trends and keep pace with global developments.

