5,000 COVID-19 Tests For Sharjah Government Employees Returning To Workplace

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:15 PM

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employees returning to workplace

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, SHRD, explained that early test of coronavirus infections that were carried out for employees of the Sharjah government until now has covered the 30 percent rate of employees covered by the decision to return to workplace.

The number of examinations that have been conducted so far exceeds 5,000 for male and female employees of departments, bodies and institutions of the Sharjah government to ensure their safety when they start work.

The examinations were held in cooperation with the Ministry of Health represented by Sharjah Medical District.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of SHRD and member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, stated that the examination takes a simple period of no more than five minutes. He pointed out that the results appear within 72 hours and are sent via text message to the employee.

