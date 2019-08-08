UrduPoint.com
5,000 Patients Benefit From Friends Of Cancer Patients Since Its Inception

5,000 patients benefit from Friends of Cancer Patients since its inception

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The UAE-based non-profit organisation, Friends of Cancer Patients, FOCP, has announced its performance statistics for the first half of 2019 having accumulated over 5,000 beneficiaries since their inception.

FOCP has already brought 215 new patients and their families within their support radius during the current year.

In keeping with its focus on ensuring mental well-being of cancer patients and their families to cope with the demands of the disease, FOCP has rolled out 17 different activities to boost the morale of cancer patients. These included enabling them to perform the Umrah rituals. They also continued their Iftar gathering tradition for the 11th year in a row, for it is a great opportunity for patients and their families to meet and connect with others in a similar situation.

Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director-General of FOCP, said, "FOCP aims to serve as a key resource for cancer patients, their families and caregivers by raising awareness on the causes of cancer, methods of prevention and screening, types of treatments, and the available support services in the UAE. We are pleased that our efforts this year have already benefited 215 individuals in the UAE whom are in need of cancer support. We look forward to continuing these ever-more strongly in the second half of 2019."

Your Thoughts and Comments

