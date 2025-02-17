50,000 Electronic Attacks Countered Daily By UAE Cybersecurity Council
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 05:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, stated that the UAE possesses an advanced cybersecurity system capable of predicting and countering most electronic attacks before they occur. He noted that the average daily cyberattacks on key sectors exceeds 50,000, all of which are proactively deterred and mitigated.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Al Kuwaiti highlighted that the country's national security operations centre is seamlessly connected to vital sectors, including electricity, water, healthcare, energy, banking, and other essential industries, all of which rely on digital infrastructure. This connectivity aims to safeguard the nation’s digital landscape from potential cyber threats.
He pointed out that the country's cybersecurity capabilities, which utilise advanced artificial intelligence, allow it to detect attacks before they occur, identify their nature, and trace the attackers—all handled according to global best practices in cybersecurity.
These attacks are often backed by certain states or terrorist organisations.
Al Kuwaiti added that modern warfare has shifted to cyberspace, where cyberattacks are launched using tools like viruses, deepfakes, and misinformation campaigns, which aim to manipulate public opinion and destabilise societies globally.
He mentioned that the Cybersecurity Council is conducting several simulated exercises during IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and other partners, focusing on countering misinformation and deepfake threats.
