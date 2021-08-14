UrduPoint.com

50,178 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 05:15 PM

50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 17,363,341 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 175.

56 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 14,249 new COVID-19 cases, death ..

Philippines logs 14,249 new COVID-19 cases, death toll crosses 30,000

11 minutes ago
 Russia registers 22,144 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia registers 22,144 daily COVID-19 infections

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updates home quarantine guid ..

16 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Police, Far-Right Party Members Clash Ou ..

Ukrainian Police, Far-Right Party Members Clash Outside Zelenskyy's Office in Ki ..

12 minutes ago
 MD PBM hoists national flag, plant sapling

MD PBM hoists national flag, plant sapling

14 minutes ago
 Taliban Capture Capital of Kunar Province in Afgha ..

Taliban Capture Capital of Kunar Province in Afghanistan's East - Source

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.