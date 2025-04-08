51 winners in 30th Sharjah Educational Excellence Award

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) announced the winners of the 30th Sharjah Educational Excellence Award, which received 1,460 entries and honoured 51 outstanding individuals and institutions.

In the Distinguished Individuals category, 38 students were recognised, including one from special categories. Three teachers, one educational leader, two from supporting jobs, and three parents were also awarded. In the Distinguished Institutions category, one nursery and three schools received honours.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of SPEA, expressed gratitude to the award's sponsor, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. She praised the judging committees and the work team for fostering a culture of excellence and creativity.

Ali Al Hosani, Director-General of SPEA, thanked the team for ensuring the success of the 30th edition, noting the award's role in improving education quality and promoting innovation and healthy competition.

Winners included Chitra Raghavan and Srinivasaraghavan (Distinguished Educational Leader), and teachers Saria Abdulrahman Naisha, Sherine Yahya Ramadan Shaldum and Muhammad Ahmad Muhammad Al Bastawi.

Distinguished Supporting Jobs awards went to Yasser Muhammad Abdul Muttalib Ibrahim and Walaa Babakra Ahmad Al Mahi. Parent awards went to Sandia Muhammad Al Rula Al Zayoudi, Johnish Joseph Joseph and Naseer Arabi.

Thirty-eight students from Grades 3 to 12 were recognised for excellence, including Shamsa Ali Obaid Al Naqbi (Grade 12) and Maid Arif Al Minoon Al Zaabi (Special Categories).

In the institutions category, Suhaila Nursery won the Outstanding Nursery Award. Al Nahyaniya school took first place in the Outstanding School category, while Al Hijrah Second Cycle Girls School and Al Manar Second Cycle Girls Model School shared second place.

Alia Al Hosani, Director of the Award, highlighted its role in promoting excellence, attracting creative talents, and supporting high standards of transparency and quality. She encouraged continued community participation in fostering a culture of excellence across the educational field.