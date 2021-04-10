UrduPoint.com
51,471 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 51,471 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 8,975,014 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 90.

74 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

More Stories From Middle East

