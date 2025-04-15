5.2-magnitude Earthquake Hits California
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 09:30 AM
SAN DIEGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude struck the interior of San Diego County in California on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake was at a depth of 13.4 km (8.33 miles), USGS said.
Shaking was felt in a large swath of San Diego County, as well as in Orange County and Los Angeles County to the north.
