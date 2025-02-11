Open Menu

5.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Morocco's Ouezzane Province

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 10:00 AM

5.2 magnitude quake hits Morocco's Ouezzane province

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale struck Morocco’s Ouezzane province on Monday evening, the National Institute for Geophysics (ING) said.

According to the Morocco state news agency (MAP), the quake's epicentre was at a depth of 20 kilometres.

