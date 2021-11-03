UrduPoint.com

5.2 Million People Used UAE’s National Portal In Q3-2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced an increase of the UAE national portal users by 50% in the 3rd quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period of 2020. Portal users amounted to 5.2 million. They paid 7.7 million visits to the portal and viewed portal pages 11.3 million times.

TDRA stated that this increase in portal users reflects the user trust in the portal as the main reference of information related to the UAE. The increase further reflects the significant efforts exerted by the portal team to develop content and services.

TDRA referred that the most visited pages are those related to visas, handling the COVID-19 crisis, travelling to the UAE, Emirates ID, COVID-19 vaccinations, and tests.

Regarding this increase, Ahlam Al Feel, Director of TDRA’s Corporate Communication Department, said: "The UAE’s national portal (u.ae) is the main source of trusted information related to all aspects of life in the UAE. It gives users access to government policies, projects, services, and tourist and legal information. We develop and improve the content of the portal continuously to keep up with users’ needs, UAE’s orientations, and leadership’s directives, and reach all categories of customers and increase their happiness. To achieve this goal, we apply the latest systems and AI technologies that provide the user with complete information easily.

The TDRA’s team updates information published on the portal regularly as soon as they are announced by official sources. The portal’s information is comprehensive and arranged in sectors to be easy for the user to move from one section to another and geed required information. The portal performance in search engines has been improved significantly. Topic titles and content are enriched with keywords mostly searched by users on the internet.

The portal management team collects feedback from users and measures their level of happiness to develop and improve the portal content in the future.

The portal consists of four main sections; they are information and services, about the UAE, eParticipation, and media. The information and services section addresses many topics such as employment, investment, tourism, infrastructure, and visa, as well as a complete list of all government services in the UAE. The second section covers the history of the UAE in various eras, in addition to plans and strategies for shaping the UAE’s future and achieving comprehensive development. This section also covers the UAE’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 set by the United Nations. In the eParticipation section, numerous channels of communication with the UAE government are available, including consultation and instant chat platforms, etc.

