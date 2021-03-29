UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

52,090 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:45 PM

52,090 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 52,090 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 8,133,841 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 82.

24 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All

Recent Stories

National Rehabilitation Centre adds new scientific ..

1 minute ago

PM praises MBS over his new initiative of Green Sa ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price falls in Pakistan

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler meets families of pioneering Quran r ..

31 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait o ..

31 minutes ago

RDA conducts raids against illegal housing schemes ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.