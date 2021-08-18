UrduPoint.com

52,433 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Wed 18th August 2021

52,433 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 52,433 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 17,506,683 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 177.

01 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

