52,837 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Thu 05th August 2021

52,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 52,837 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided as of Thursday stands at 16,988,539 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 171.

77 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

More Stories From Middle East

