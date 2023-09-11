52nd Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show To Begin September 27th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2023) The 52nd edition of the Watch & Jewellery middle East Show is set to being in the emirate of Sharjah from 27th September to 1st October, 2023.

The event, organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will witness bring together over 500 local and international exhibitors, including a distinguished assembly of global leaders and specialists in the gold and jewellery sector.

Spanning a massive area of 30,000 square metres, the exhibition will provide an ideal platform for visitors to acquire exquisite pieces of gold and jewellery and will witness the unveiling of the latest contemporary fashion lines in the jewellery world.

Renowned designers and key players from the international jewellery markets will be present at the event, revealing their exclusive designs for the upcoming autumn and winter seasons before the year ends. Noteworthy participating countries include Bahrain, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA and Yemen, among others.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “The 52nd edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show is a platform where innovation meets tradition and where businesses can shine.

Together, we're not just adorning lives but also uncovering promising investments in the golden heart of the UAE, which leads the countries of the region in terms of the volume of demand for jewellery. The UAE accounted for 23 percent of the total demand for gold jewellery in the Middle East, which recorded a total of 89.2 tonnes during the first half of 2023.”

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, Chief Executive Officer of Expo Centre Sharjah, added, “This event has evolved into a global rendezvous, uniting companies, traders, and industry luminaries in the realm of gold and jewellery design. It stands as a beacon, not only for enthusiasts but also for those with a keen interest in the Middle East market. Here, you can witness the latest designs of gold jewellery, indulge in luxury pieces, explore timepieces, and admire the splendour of precious stones from the most distinguished brands worldwide.”

The exhibition welcomes visitors daily from 13:00 to 22:00, and on Fridays, the doors will be open from 15:00 to 22:00, offering an extended opportunity to explore and immerse in the splendour of the world of precious gems and timepieces.