53 dead, 62 injured in China earthquake

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) Fifty-three people have been confirmed dead, and 62 others injured after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday.

The epicentre was recorded at 28.5 degrees north latitude and 87.

45 degrees east longitude, with the quake occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

The tremors were felt strongly, causing the collapse of several buildings near the epicentre. As of 10 am, multiple aftershocks have been recorded, with the strongest measuring 4.4 magnitude.

