5.3-magnitude Earthquake Damages Several Buildings In Australia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:45 PM

5.3-magnitude earthquake damages several buildings in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) An Australian outback town has been hit by a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that has damaged several buildings, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA, has reported.

Tenant Creek, a northern territory town of just 3,000 inhabitants, was struck by the earthquake on Thursday morning.

The quake's epicentre was 40 kilometres south-west of the town, at a depth of 10 kilometres, Geoscience Australia said.

More Stories From Middle East

