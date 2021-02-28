UrduPoint.com
5,372 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 5,372 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 6,020,461 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 60.

87 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the coronavirus.

More Stories From Middle East

