UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

53,859 Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Last 24 Hrs In UAE

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 08:15 PM

53,859 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2021) In line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) to vaccinate more than 50 percent of the country's population against COVID-19, MoHAP announced that 53,859 people have got a coronavirus vaccine over the last 24hrs, bringing to 941,556 the total number of shots taken so far across the nation.

In the meantime, MoHAP, along with health authorities concerned, announced the launch of a national campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, specially the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump Promises His Voters 'Giant Voice Into Future ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 2,218 reco ..

2 hours ago

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

2 hours ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

2 hours ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

3 hours ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.