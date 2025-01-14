54 participants from 40 countries join Dubai Police’s PIL Diploma

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The second edition of the Specialised Diploma in Police Innovation and International Leadership (PIL), the first of its kind in the region, has officially commenced at the Dubai Police academy.

Organised in collaboration with the General Department of Training at Dubai Police and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai, the diploma features 54 participants from police leadership across 40 countries.

During an introductory session held at the Officers Club in Al Jaddaf, participants were briefed on the diploma's key modules.

Running until 13th May 2025, the programme focuses on fostering innovation and leadership in law enforcement by exploring advanced methodologies, enhancing leadership skills, and fostering global collaboration between police entities.

The programme also aims to solidify Dubai's global standing in education and training excellence.

The session was attended by Brigadier Badran Saeed Al Shamsi, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic Affairs and Training; Brigadier Muhammad Atiq Thani, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Training; Colonel Tariq Hilal, of the General Department of Criminal Investigation; Brigadier Dr Muhammad Al Hajj, Director of travel and Treatment Affairs; and several senior officers.

Brigadier Badran Saeed Al Shamsi stated, “The PIL diploma is designed to enhance participants' operational and professional capabilities. It equips them with the knowledge and tools to address global security challenges, reinforcing the UAE's and Dubai's leadership in international policing.

”

He highlighted the success of the inaugural edition, which provided participants with theoretical and practical expertise in various areas such as police leadership, risk management, digital transformation for financial crime prevention, and resilient smart city policing practices.

"This programme aligns with the vision of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to strengthen Dubai Police's global leadership by investing in human capital and fostering innovation," Brigadier Al Shamsi added.

Brigadier Muhammad Atiq Thani noted a significant increase in participation this year, with 54 participants compared to 45 in the inaugural edition. Additionally, the number of countries represented grew from 29 to 40, further cementing Dubai's position as a global hub for police training and innovation.

The diploma is structured around three core pillars: academic programming, tactical training, and physical training. Thirty-five international experts and trainers will deliver the programme, which includes 469 hours of training over 16 weeks.

Brigadier Thani also emphasised that the diploma's academic component is delivered in partnership with the globally renowned Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai, ranked among the top 100 institutions for future-focused sciences