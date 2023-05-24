549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees by Nahyan bin Mubarak

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 24th May 2023 (WAM) – Khalifa University of Science and Technology celebrated yesterday the graduation of 549 male and female students from bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programmes in various disciplines.

The graduation ceremony for the year 2023 was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, while Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, honored the graduates.

The ceremony celebrated the graduation of 549 students, 37 of which were PhD students, 157 Master’s and 326 Bachelors of Science, and Engineering programs. The first cohort of 29 medical graduates from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences (CMHS) were also conferred degrees.

Sheikh Nahyan honoured the university's students who obtained PhD, master's and bachelor's degrees in various fields at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). The event was attended by several intellectual and academic leaders in the country, members of the university's Board of Trustees, academic and administrative staff, as well as the parents of the new graduates.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak stated, "Our celebration of the graduation of Emirati sons and daughters in various fields of knowledge is a vivid embodiment of the wise vision of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, who established this nation on knowledge and ethics.

“He devoted himself wholeheartedly for the sake of this precious nation. It is also an opportunity for all of us to express our absolute appreciation for the unlimited support and gracious care of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the President of the UAE, may Allah protect him, for higher education in the Emirates. Our wise leadership provides all the resources for the sons and daughters of this nation to excel and succeed in various fields of knowledge.”

He added: "The graduation ceremony of Emirati sons and daughters at Khalifa University represents a great occasion for us to express our profound gratitude, immense appreciation, and utmost respect on behalf of all of us to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. We consistently emphasize our pride and admiration for his wise leadership, his support for the importance of education, and his continuous commitment to empowering universities to fulfill their noble mission for the sake of this nation and the future of its children.

He firmly believes that excellent education is the true foundation for keeping the Emirates always at the forefront."

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulated Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commending his efforts to uplift the university, its students, and its faculty. He also congratulated all the graduates, parents, and the university administration, affirming that this remarkable scene of accomplished graduates inspires future generations to exert more effort and perseverance.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, may Allah protect him, considers education in general, and especially higher education, of utmost importance. He consistently emphasises that the development and advancement of education, along with improving its outcomes, are urgent necessities within our collective efforts to uplift the nation, drive its progress, and excel in various fields. He believes that education, culture, and the preservation of our authentic societal values are the optimal means to enhance national identity, citizenship values, and positive values, including tolerance, coexistence, and human brotherhood,” the minister added.

He urged all the graduates to be exemplary role models for their peers and to strive for continuous success in their professional lives.

Professor Sir John O’Reilly, President, Khalifa University, said: “Congratulations to the graduating students, who, we believe, will play key roles in leading not only Abu Dhabi’s knowledge economy of the future but also in this region and across the world. These graduates have now become Khalifa University’s special ambassadors in the wider community and they will make a name for themselves while bringing honor to the university.”

Homaid Al Shimmari, Vice-Chairman, Khalifa University Board of Trustees, later presented Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan with a memento - a 10-micron 3D-printed pure-ceramic miniature version of Abu Dhabi’s architectural icon Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, fabricated by researchers at Khalifa University.