UrduPoint.com

5.5 Magnitude Earthquake In Greece Felt In Egypt

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 10:45 AM

5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit Greece on Wednesday evening, with tremors felt in various Egyptian cities, according to Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG).

The quake occurred at a depth of 108.6 kilometres, approximately 600 kilometres away from El-Salloum, a city in the governorate of Matrouh, on the western borders with Libya, at around 10 PM (Cairo local time), the NRIAG said.

The NRIAG added that no damages or casualties were reported in Egypt.

Related Topics

Earthquake Egypt Cairo Libya Greece From

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove s ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove seedlings in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prin ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.