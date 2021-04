ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale was recorded in South Iran at 10:41 UAE local time, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said in a statement the tremor was not felt by the people and had no effect on the UAE.