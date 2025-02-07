Open Menu

5.6 Million People In UAE, 53 Countries Benefit From ERC's Ramadan Charity Progrmmes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:30 PM

5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit from ERC's Ramadan charity progrmmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority, said that 5.6 million people within the UAE and in 53 countries around the world benefit from the ERC's Ramadan charity programmes. These include Ramadan Iftar, Zakat Al-Fitr, Eid clothing, Ramadan food Parcels, and ‘Break Fast’ initiatives, with an initial estimated cost of AED54.

7 million.

He made the statements at a news conference yesterday at the ERC HQ in Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of launching this year's Emirates Red Crescent Ramadan Campaign.

Al Mazrouei added that this year's Ramadan programmes aim to mitigate the humanitarian challenges prevailing in many countries. He also stated that the Ramadan Campaign aligns with the 'Year of the Community', announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit fr ..

5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit from ERC's Ramadan charity progr ..

4 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chairs meeting regardin ..

23 minutes ago
 IG Punjab directs to increase search, combating op ..

IG Punjab directs to increase search, combating operations across province

23 minutes ago
 UNICEF appoints Zunaira Qayyum as Youth Advocate f ..

UNICEF appoints Zunaira Qayyum as Youth Advocate for Climate Action and Girls' e ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU envoy discuss ties

Pakistan, EU envoy discuss ties

23 minutes ago
 A solo fusion of Khattak and Kathak presented at N ..

A solo fusion of Khattak and Kathak presented at NAPA

23 minutes ago
Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police ..

Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police in Attock

30 minutes ago
 Police constable martyred, another injured in Atto ..

Police constable martyred, another injured in Attock gun attack

30 minutes ago
 Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in ..

Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram

30 minutes ago
 Timely distribution of books being ensured in scho ..

Timely distribution of books being ensured in schools: DEO Quetta

30 minutes ago
 Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab

Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab

30 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementati ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East