5.6 Million People In UAE, 53 Countries Benefit From ERC's Ramadan Charity Progrmmes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority, said that 5.6 million people within the UAE and in 53 countries around the world benefit from the ERC's Ramadan charity programmes. These include Ramadan Iftar, Zakat Al-Fitr, Eid clothing, Ramadan food Parcels, and ‘Break Fast’ initiatives, with an initial estimated cost of AED54.
7 million.
He made the statements at a news conference yesterday at the ERC HQ in Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of launching this year's Emirates Red Crescent Ramadan Campaign.
Al Mazrouei added that this year's Ramadan programmes aim to mitigate the humanitarian challenges prevailing in many countries. He also stated that the Ramadan Campaign aligns with the 'Year of the Community', announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
