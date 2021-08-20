UrduPoint.com

56,131 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 17,622,541 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 178.

18 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

