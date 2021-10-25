UrduPoint.com

564 Building Permits Issued By Ras Al Khaimah Municipality In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality issued 564 building permits in September, according to a report released by the municipality today.

New infrastructure such as hotels and resorts are required for development of the tourism industry in the emirate and construction, as one of the enabler industries, contributes to the development and support of the targeted future growth sectors .

The report said that the building licensing services have majorly developed over the past years following the digital transformation of all transactions in a way that expedites processes and provides new ways to reach customers.

