56th Watch And Jewellery Middle East Show Opens In Sharjah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) The 56th edition of the Watch and Jewellery middle East Show, the region’s largest gold and jewellery trade exhibition, opened today at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the five-day event hosts more than 500 exhibitors and 1,800 designers, manufacturers and professionals from leading global jewellery houses. Covering 30,000 square metres, the exhibition features exclusive collections of luxury watches, gold, diamonds and precious stones.

Among the highlights is Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery’s Dubai Dress, which has received a Guinness World Records certificate as the world’s heaviest pure 21-carat gold dress, weighing over 10 kilograms and valued at AED4.6 million.

The Emirati Goldsmiths Platform also showcases national talent through heritage-inspired designs that blend craftsmanship with cultural authenticity.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, said the event strengthens the UAE’s global standing in gold and jewellery trade, while empowering Emirati designers to innovate and compete internationally.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, noted that the show provides a premier platform for global brands to expand their presence, launch new collections, and tap into investment opportunities.

This year’s edition records strong international participation, with exhibitors from more than 20 countries, including first-time entrants from Australia, Myanmar and Pakistan, alongside leading brands from Italy, India, Türkiye, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

The exhibition runs until 28th September and is open from 13:00 to 22:00 on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, from 15:00 to 22:00 on Friday, and offers visitors prize draws including an Audi A3 and luxury jewellery sets.

