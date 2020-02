ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 shook the south of Iran on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

The quake - which registered a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale - took place at 16:30 (UAE time), the NCM continued, adding that slight tremors were felt by residents in the UAE, without any effects.