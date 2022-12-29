- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
5.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Kyrgyzstan
Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 01:00 AM
ALMATY, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan's Almaty region on Wednesday.
According to EMSC, the quake occurred at a depth of 40 kilometers (24.85 miles).
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking sector
Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kreml ..
Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New Windfall Tax on Oil Firms - Sta ..
Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, Industry Projects - Kremlin
Football: French Ligue 1 table
Football: French Ligue 1 results
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking sector53 seconds ago
-
Net foreign investments in UAE stocks hit around AED30 billion since start of 20223 hours ago
-
Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational plan and budget4 hours ago
-
Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discuss cooperation4 hours ago
-
Subscription to Unemployment Insurance Scheme starts on 1st January, 20236 hours ago
-
NCM issues weather forecast till Sunday6 hours ago
-
Ma’an organises its latest 'Community Clean Up!' day in Shawamekh and Shamkhah7 hours ago
-
SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol8 hours ago
-
Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North American8 hours ago
-
Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss cooperation in tolerance, peace8 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project9 hours ago
-
Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists9 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.