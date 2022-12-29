UrduPoint.com

5.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Kyrgyzstan

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 01:00 AM

5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

ALMATY, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan's Almaty region on Wednesday.

According to EMSC, the quake occurred at a depth of 40 kilometers (24.85 miles).

